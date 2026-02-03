France set to pass delayed 2026 budget, ending months-long saga

PARIS: France should finally get a 2026 budget on Monday (Feb 2), when the expected failure of two no-confidence motions will allow the legislation to pass, heralding a period of relative stability for Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's weak minority government.

Budget negotiations have consumed the French political class for nearly two years, after President Emmanuel Macron's 2024 snap election delivered a hung parliament just as a massive hole in public finances made belt-tightening more urgent.

The budget talks have cost two prime ministers their jobs, unsettled debt markets and alarmed France's European partners.

However, Lecornu - whose chaotic two-stage nomination in October drew derision around the world - managed to secure the support of Socialist lawmakers through costly but targeted concessions, boosting his stature in the process.

"It's a political success and an economic failure," said veteran political commentator Alain Duhamel on RTL radio.

Despite the still-elevated budget deficit of 5 per cent of GDP seen by Lecornu, investors have taken heart in the new stability. The French government debt premium over the German benchmark has returned to levels last seen in June 2024, before Macron's snap-election announcement.

The Socialists have said they won't back the no-confidence motions, which means the 2026 budget - already more than a month overdue - will be adopted once the two votes are cleared.

The Socialists' main scalp was the suspension of an unpopular pension reform, delaying the planned increase in the retirement age to 64 until after next year's presidential election.