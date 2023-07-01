France deploys 45,000 police to quell 'unacceptable' riots

PARIS: France on Friday (Jun 30) deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armoured vehicles to tackle a fourth straight night of violent protests after the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

Crack police units and other security forces fanned out across the country to quell violence and rioting over the shooting, which took place during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, after rushing back from an EU summit to chair a crisis meeting, denounced the "unacceptable exploitation of a death of an adolescent" in some quarters.

The unrest was sparked by the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, which revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs.

He is due to be buried in a ceremony on Saturday, according to the mayor of Nanterre - the Paris suburb where he lived and was killed.

Macron has attempted to strike a balance between pressure for a harsh response and fears of triggering a stronger backlash.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told TF1 television that crack units from both the police and the paramilitary gendarme force were among the 45,000 officers deployed Friday.

This compares with 40,000 the night before, when the police force failed to prevent 492 structures being damaged, 2,000 vehicles being burned and 3,880 fires started nationwide, according to government figures.

"These next few hours will be decisive," Darmanin wrote in a note to the emergency services.

"The human and material reinforcements that we are currently sending will give you (...) the means to defend the Republic and its values," he added.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also announced the cancellations of large-scale events - such as concerts - across the country.

Buses and trams, targeted in some of the previous nights' violence, stopped running at 9:00pm and the sale of large fireworks and inflammable liquids has been banned.