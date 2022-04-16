Macron clashes with Le Pen over Islamic headscarf ban

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron has clashed with his rival Marine Le Pen over her plan to ban women from wearing the Islamic headscarf in public, with an eye on the votes of Muslims in the second round of elections.

Le Pen on Apr 24 will seek to cause the greatest upset in the history of modern French politics by defeating Macron in a run-off in presidential elections.

While polls indicate that Macron is ahead, they also point to a far tighter race between the centrist and the far-right leader than in their 2017 run-off.

Analysts say that one reason for her advance is Le Pen's success in cultivating a more moderate image and portraying herself as the candidate best equipped to deal with problems like rising prices.

But one signature hardline policy the anti-immigration Le Pen has not dropped is her opposition to the Islamic headscarf, saying that women who wear the hijab in public in France will be fined if she wins power.

Macron, meanwhile, has sought to seize on her insistence to argue that Le Pen's policies are no different from those of the hardline National Front (FN) founded by her father Jean-Marie.