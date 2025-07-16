France eyes holiday cuts to slash debt burden

PARIS: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said Tuesday (Jul 15) that he wants to reduce the number of public holidays as part of an urgent plan to tackle what he called the "curse" of the country’s rising debt.

Presenting his 2026 budget outline, Bayrou proposed scrapping two of France’s 11 public holidays, suggesting Easter Monday and May 8, the latter marking the end of World War II in Europe.

UNDER PRESSURE TO CUT DEFICIT

France is under EU pressure to bring its public deficit back under control and reduce its national debt.

Bayrou said France currently borrows each month to pay pensions and civil servant salaries, a situation he described as "a curse with no way out".

He had previously indicated that France needed to improve its budget position by €40 billion (US$46.5 billion) in 2026. That figure has since grown, after President Emmanuel Macron called for an additional €3.5 billion in military spending next year amid rising global tensions.

France's defence budget for 2025 stands at €50.5 billion.

Bayrou said the government aims to cut the budget deficit from an estimated 5.4 per cent in 2025 to 4.6 per cent in 2026, and to meet the EU-mandated 3 per cent target by 2029.

To meet this goal, spending increases will be frozen across all areas — including pensions and healthcare — except for debt servicing and the defence sector, Bayrou said.

"We have become addicted to public spending," he said. "We are at a critical juncture in our history."