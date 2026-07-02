French scramble to find air conditioners before next heatwave

PARIS: Hundreds of people were besieging Lidl supermarkets in and around Paris Thursday (Jul 2), with scuffles and shouting matches breaking out as residents scrambled to get their hands on bargain air-cooling units before the next heatwave hits the French capital.
With few air conditioners on sale elsewhere for less than 1,200 euros (US$1,400), police were called to at least two stores as huge crowds descended on Lidl supermarkets trying to get their hands on basic models on sale for as low as 179 euros.
Mousa Traore, who had been waiting for more than an hour along with some 200 other customers at a small Lidl store in a northern Paris neighbourhood, said he had been told there were only two units on sale.
"But then the police came and we were told there were none. The police officers took them I think," he said laughing.
France has just been through a record heatwave that led to excess deaths, overwhelmed hospitals, closed schools and cancelled music festivals, and weather services are forecasting another round of hot weather this coming weekend.
Due to historically mild summers, few homes and schools in France are equipped with air conditioning, making them ill-equipped to face increasingly frequent heatwaves that scientists say are linked to human-induced climate change.
"IT'S MADNESS"
Even so, the crowd at the Lidl store was mostly good-humoured, but some disputes broke out as people tried to jump the queue.
"I am not opening the store unless you leave," a manager shouted, as customers harangued her, with another member of staff telling AFP only two air conditioners had been delivered.
He refused to say if they had already been sold.
Hundreds more descended on a supermarket in Sevran, with cars queuing for the store blocking the centre of the poor northern suburb. It was much the same story in nearby suburb of Livry-Gargan.
"I give up, it's madness. I abandoned my car several streets away to get there on foot but there is already a huge queue of people in the car park. It's impossible," one local called Lolo told AFP.
The rush for cooling units comes despite longstanding scepticism towards air conditioning in France.
Eight in 10 people view it as environmentally unfriendly, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people published last month.
But attitudes appear to be shifting as temperatures climb, with cooling units flying off shelves.
In the midst of the heatwave on Jun 22, hypermarket operator Carrefour had sold 30,000 units by 6:30pm - "a thousand times more than on a normal day", CEO Alexandre Bompard said.
The share of French households equipped with air conditioning rose from 18 per cent in 2023 to 24 per cent in 2025, according to the state environment agency Ademe.
Air conditioning has emerged as a political weather vane in France, with the main far-right opposition party criticising the government for not having prepared for hotter weather, and ecologists warning of the heavy energy demands of running air conditioners.