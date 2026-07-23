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France to unveil new coach on Jul 28 as Zidane waits in wings
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France to unveil new coach on Jul 28 as Zidane waits in wings

France to unveil new coach on Jul 28 as Zidane waits in wings

French Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps look on during a friendly football and rugby union match between former French football stars and former French rugby players. (File photo: AFP/Nicolas Tucat)

23 Jul 2026 06:33PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 06:42PM)
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PARIS: The French Football Federation (FFF) will hold a news conference on Jul 28 to unveil the next coach of the national team, the governing body said on Thursday (Jul 23).

Zinedine Zidane, although not named in the FFF statement, is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Didier Deschamps as France head coach.

Zidane, 54, has long been viewed as the leading candidate for the role and has been waiting for an opportunity to take charge of the national team for several years.

He is expected to replace Deschamps, whose tenure began in 2012 and ended on Saturday after France finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup.

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Zidane has not held a coaching role since his second spell at Real Madrid ended five years ago but has never hidden his ambition to one day manage France.

He is set to follow in the footsteps of former international team-mates Laurent Blanc, who coached the national side from 2010 to 2012, and Deschamps.

The former France playmaker, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship as a player, has coached only one club, Real Madrid.

During his time with the Spanish giants, he led them to three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, an unprecedented achievement in the competition's modern era.

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Source: AFP/dc

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France Football Zinedine Zidane coach
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