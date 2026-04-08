French couple head home after more than three years in Iranian jail

"TEARS IN MY EYES"

Kohler and Paris - both teachers, although Paris is retired - were arrested in May 2022 at the end of a trip to Iran that their families say was for tourism.



At the end of a closed-door trial, an Iranian court in October sentenced them to jail on espionage charges their families say were fabricated.



The tribunal jailed Paris for 17 years and Kohler for 20 years for allegedly spying for France and Israel.



They were released the following month.



Officials and their supporters celebrated the return. "We are waiting for their return to France so we can give them a big hug," Anne-Laure Paris, Jacques Paris's daughter, told AFP.



The lawyer for their support committee, Thierry Moser, told AFP that he was "overjoyed". "I have tears in my eyes, I'm almost struggling to speak," he said.



The pair were among a number of Europeans caught up in what activists and some Western governments describe as a deliberate strategy of hostage-taking by Iran to extract concessions from the West.