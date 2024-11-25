Maximum term of 20 years demanded in French rape trial for husband who drugged wife

AVIGNON, France: French prosecutors said on Monday (Nov 25) they were seeking the maximum 20-year jail term for the man charged with enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife, in a trial that has shaken France.

Dominique Pelicot has since September been in the dock in the southern city of Avignon with 49 other men for organising the rapes and sexual abuse of his now ex-wife Gisele Pelicot. One man is being tried in absentia.

The case has shocked a France still working through its version of the #MeToo movement, with a prosecutor telling the court that the trial needed to herald a fundamental change in relations between men and women.

"Twenty years is a lot because it is 20 years of a life ... But it is both a lot and too little. Too little in view of the seriousness of the acts that were committed and repeated," prosecutor Laure Chabaud said, outlining the case against Dominique Pelicot.

Dominique Pelicot has himself said he wants to go to prison for plying Gisele Pelicot with anti-anxiety drugs regularly from July 2011 to October 2020, leaving her exposed to abuse by strangers recruited online.

Dominique Pelicot documented the crimes extensively in photos and videos later discovered by police after he was caught filming up women's skirts in public.

His lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told reporters it was not a surprise that prosecutors had sought the longest sentence possible.