French girl, 12, laid to rest after 'evil' murder

LILLE: A 12-year-old girl whose murder shocked France and also sparked a bitter political controversy was to be laid to rest on Monday (Oct 24), with an Algerian woman already targeted by an expulsion order charged with the killing.

The murder and brutal assault of the girl known as Lola was branded as "evil" by President Emmanuel Macron after her body was found earlier this month stuffed into a suitcase in Paris.

But it also prompted right-wing and far-right critics to accuse his government of not doing enough to prevent illegal migration, with ministers hitting back that such rebukes were inappropriate at this time.

The family of Lola have urged that squabbles be set aside and the young girl be laid to rest in "respect and dignity" when her funeral takes place later Monday in the town of Lillers, in her home region in northern France.

The funeral mass is open to the public but the family wants the burial in the cemetery to be strictly private. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a close ally of Macron, is taking part.

"I want that Lola's parents have the possibility to live," said the bishop of Arras Olivier Leborgne who will lead the ceremony. "I hope that people are very sober, discreet and very respectful," he told France 3 TV.

Just 500 people can attend inside the church but, given the expected presence of thousands of people, loudspeakers will be set up to allow them to follow the ceremony outside.

"EXTREME EVIL"

Macron had on Friday spoken of the "atrociousness of the crime" which he described as an act of "extreme evil".

He praised the "dignified" behaviour of her family who he said deserved "first and foremost the respect and affection of the nation".

But the profile of the suspect, a woman named only as Dahbia B, an Algerian who was the subject of an expulsion order, has prompted stinging criticism from the right and one of the most bitter political debates since Macron's reelection in May.