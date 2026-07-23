France records over 5,700 excess deaths in June heatwave

PARIS DEATHS SPIKE

France last month recorded its hottest June since records began in 1947 with a heatwave that saw temperatures spike above 40C in many places.



The average temperatures on Jun 24 and 25, 2026, were the highest ever recorded in France, all months combined.



Deaths in the Paris region rose by 80 per cent, Sante Public France said, after saying last week they doubled in the week of Jun 22 to 28.



During that last week of June, four young children died across France after finding themselves trapped in boiling hot cars.



This did not however appear to affect official death rates for that age category.



At least 300 more people died than usual during an uncommonly early first heatwave in May.



Scientists have said human-caused climate change was "unequivocally" responsible for the intensity of the heatwave that battered Europe in late June.



Of the 53 heatwaves recorded nationwide since 1947 until late June, half have occurred since 2010, according to national met office Meteo-France.