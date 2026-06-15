France hosts G7 dominated by Trump, Iran

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: France hosts from Monday (Jun 15) a summit of the G7 group of leading powers set to be dominated by scrutiny of US President Donald Trump's deal to end the war with Iran.

President Emmanuel Macron wants to advance a packed agenda of sensitive topics ranging from limiting global economic imbalances to increasing control in the digital sphere, notably artificial intelligence (AI).

A parade of world leaders will take place over the next three days at the spa resort of Evian on Lake Geneva.

France is keen to expand the reach of the G7 beyond its membership of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive Tuesday for a session on Ukraine, while Arab leaders including Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be there to discuss Iran.

The leaders of Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya and South Korea are also attending.

After the announcement on the eve of the summit of the US-Iran agreement to end the war, Macron said G7 leaders would on Monday discuss its hoped-for "consequences", including the long-term reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Beyond politics, Sam Altman, the head of AI giant OpenAI, Anthropic chief Dario Amodei and Arthur Mensch of their European rival Mistral AI, will attend a lunch on Wednesday on protecting minors in the digital sphere.

A vast security lockdown is in place, mobilising thousands of police and troops, an operation that extends to neighbouring Switzerland on the other side of the lake.

On Sunday, police and people protesting the G7 summit clashed in the Swiss city of Geneva. Protesters threw bottles, stones, pieces of cement and firecrackers near the United Nations headquarters at the police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.