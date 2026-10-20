France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM

PARIS: France will impose new curfews in areas where needed on Tuesday (Oct 20), Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, adding that the measures introduced in several cities the previous day had "helped keep the night calm".

France was rocked on Saturday by some of its worst rioting in recent years, just six months before the country elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Accused of failing to anticipate and contain the street violence, the government has pledged to restore order, and had announced partial curfews in Paris and some other cities on Monday.

"Targeted curfews have contributed to calm overnight," Lecornu wrote on X.

"Tonight new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors," he said.

Police confirmed the night had passed without major incidents across France.