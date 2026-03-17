France threatens to block funds for India over climate inaction 

BRUSSELS: France warned Monday (Mar 16) it could block the disbursement of climate funds to India under a recent trade deal with the EU if New Delhi does not up its game in fighting global warming.



France's ecological transition minister Monique Barbut told AFP the European Union should take a firmer stance against climate inaction and favour a "more transactional" approach in negotiations with emerging economies.



As an example, she singled out India, which signed a major trade deal with Brussels in January.



Under the accord, the EU is to pay 500 million euros (US$574 million) to support India's green transition, she said.



"I am not in favour of such funding until India submits a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in accordance with its commitments and it adopts a slightly different approach towards the European Union in climate negotiations," she said.



NDCs are country plans to cut planet-warming emissions, which signatories to the 2015 Paris climate agreement have to submit every five years.



More than 60 countries, including major recipients of climate finance - such as India, Egypt and the Philippines - are yet to produce their latest version, having failed to meet a United Nations deadline last year.