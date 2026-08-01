French, Italian winegrowers face earliest ever harvest

"WATER FARMERS"

Further south, in the Pyrenees-Orientales bordering Spain, the Lafage domain began harvesting last week.



"Compared to normal, we are about 10 days ahead," Jean-Marc Lafage told AFP as he picked grapes for a light alcohol wine requiring less mature fruit.



"With part of our team on holiday, we've had to make do. We managed to motivate the staff from marketing, accounting and IT" to help out.



"On average, we'll end up a good week ahead compared to last year," he added.



"The vines grew very early - in March. Then growth was good in the spring" helped by high temperatures, said Camille Lalaurie.



"Since February, I don't know if there has been a month when we haven't broken the heat record," she said.



Scientists say human-driven climate change is amplifying extreme weather, with events like heatwaves, droughts and floods becoming more intense and frequent.



Producers are adapting as best they can.



Lafage is researching ways of optimising water resources, notably by improving the soil's water storage capacity by using new types of compost.



"We have become more water farmers than vine growers," he smiled.



Some growers ponder changing their production area, such as the Banyuls and Collioure AOCs near the Spanish border, to cultivate vines a little higher up, where it is a little less hot.



Despite the heat strain on the industry, Lafage took an optimistic stance.



"We have had so much data over the last five years that we are starting to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, whereas four years ago, we thought we were going to be ruined."