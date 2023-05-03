France, Japan sign nuclear partnership deal

PARIS: France and Japan have signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in Paris, the French ministry said on Wednesday (May 3).

The joint declaration pledges to deepen and accelerate ties in the research and development of next-generation nuclear such as sodium-cooled fast reactors.

Work will continue on the safe life extension of existing reactors, decommissioning of nuclear plants including Japan's Fukushima Daiichi reactor, developing civil nuclear capacity in interested countries, and promoting the recycling of used nuclear fuel to minimise the need for uranium.

French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of trade, economy and industry and they discussed accelerating technical cooperation on the nuclear fuel cycle and working to build a supply chain involving only countries sharing "common values" - a veiled reference to Russia's outsized role in the sector.