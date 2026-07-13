France's Macron says Europe will defend freedom at all costs

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (Jul 13) said Europe was ready to defend itself and freedom with "blood" if necessary, before a meeting of Ukraine's allies to reaffirm support for Kyiv and step up pressure on Russia.

The summit meeting of the Coalition of the Willing - launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion - will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said on Friday.

At least 25 heads of state, including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will attend the meeting, which comes the day before France's national public holiday Bastille Day.

Delivering a traditional speech to the armed forces before the Jul 14 military parade, Macron said Europe was "in the process of becoming a power" ready to "defend itself".

"The message we send to the world is this: Yes, peace is our goal. Yes, we cherish freedom and the rule of law. And yes, we stand ready to fight to defend them. Always, and at the cost of blood if necessary," Macron said.

Zelensky and other leaders are expected to stay for the parade on the Champs Elysees in central Paris, which will highlight support for Ukraine, the presidency said.

In his speech, Macron also called for more European defence industry partnerships, despite France and Germany last month abandoning a joint fighter jet programme.

"COALITION OF WARMONGERS"

Moscow on Monday dismissed the summit as a gathering of leaders who "do not want peace".

"This is a coalition of warmongers," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The summit comes at a "powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity", but also of "more favourable developments on the ground" for Kyiv, the Elysee said.

Monday's meeting will "build further on this momentum ... to demonstrate that Ukraine's supporters remain firmly committed to standing alongside the Ukrainian people, that there is absolutely no sign of fatigue, and that Russia cannot count on any such fatigue setting in", an adviser to Macron said.