France's Macron and Le Pen head to Apr 24 election runoff

PARIS: French leader Emmanuel Macron and his strongest challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for a presidential election runoff on Apr 24, pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a far-right nationalist.

With projections putting Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after Sunday's first round voting, other major candidates admitted defeat. Except for another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, they all urged voters to back the incumbent in two weeks' time in order to block the far-right.

Ifop pollsters predicted a tight runoff, with 51 per cent for Macron and 49 per cent for Le Pen. In 2017, he won with 66.1 per cent of the votes.



Le Pen, who had eaten into the president's once-commanding 10-point poll lead in recent weeks, said she was the one to protect the weak and unite a nation tired of its elite.



"I intend without waiting to sew back up the tears that a torn-apart France suffers," she told supporters, who chanted: "We will win!"

The runoff "will be a choice of civilisation", Le Pen added on stage in Paris.



Macron garnered 28.1 per cent to 29.5 per cent of votes in the first round while Le Pen won 23.3 per cent to 24.4 per cent, according to estimates by pollsters Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos, which are usually reliable.



Official confirmation was expected later on Sunday.



Conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse warned of "disastrous consequences" if Macron lost, while the Socialists' Anne Hidalgo urged supporters to vote for him "so that France does not fall into hatred".



"Not one vote for Le Pen!" added hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who, according to the estimates, placed third with around 20 per cent of the votes.



In a sign of potential troubles for the right, Eric Ciotti, from Pecresse's party, said he would not back Macron.



Zemmour acknowledged disagreements with Le Pen, but said Macron was a worse choice.