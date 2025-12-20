French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

PARIS: The French government said it would appeal a Paris court ruling on Friday (Dec 19) that rejected a three-month suspension of Shein, as it attempts to crack down on the Chinese online platform after uproar over childlike sex dolls sold on its marketplace.

A Paris court ordered Shein to implement age verification measures for any adult products sold via its French website and set a 10,000 euro (US$11,709) fine for any breach.

Friday's ruling comes as authorities try to force Shein to tighten oversight of products sold by third parties on its site.

However, the court rejected the government's request to suspend Shein's website as a whole for three months, saying that would be "disproportionate".

The French government said it would appeal the ruling in the coming days "at the request of the Prime Minister", adding it is convinced of ‌the "systematic risk" linked to Shein's model.

Shein has been embroiled in a scandal since France's consumer watchdog DGCCRF found sex ‌dolls resembling children and banned weapons for sale on its marketplace, prompting the government attempt to suspend the platform.