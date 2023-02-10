Macron warns impossible to send Ukraine jets in coming weeks

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday (Feb 10) that even if Ukraine's European allies decide to send Kyiv fighter jets they could not be sent in "the coming weeks".

"I'm not ruling anything out ... but that doesn't correspond to today's requirements," Macron said after a European Union (EU) summit in Brussels attended by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia has launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine's war-torn east and Zelenskyy came to London, Paris and Brussels this week looking for more advanced weapons for his forces.

Ukraine has a shopping list of western combat jets, long-range missiles and heavy tanks - but is also facing critical shortages in more basic supplies like artillery shells.

Britain has offered to train Ukrainian pilots on Western jets, while Poland and Slovakia are considering sending more of the Soviet-designed Mig-29 fighters that Kyiv already uses.