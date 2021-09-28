Logo
World

France: Man who threw egg at Macron in psychiatric treatment
World

This image from video made available by Lyonmag.com shows an egg thrown toward French President Emmanuel Macron, left, to hit him on the shoulder as he walks through the restaurant trade fair in Lyon, France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Macron was visiting the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair to promote French gastronomy. (LYONMAG.COM via AP)

28 Sep 2021 06:22PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 06:22PM)
PARIS: A 19-year-old student who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a medical exam, prosecutors said Tuesday (Sep 28).

The egg hit Macron on the shoulder as he milled with a crowd at an international food fair in Lyon on Monday. It bounced off without breaking.

The man was detained, and an investigation was opened for “assault on a person in a position of public authority," Lyon prosecutors said. He wasn't previously known to police.

The student underwent a psychiatric evaluation which determined an "absence of discernment and need for hospitalization," the prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday.

Macron was slapped in the face during a similar crowd event in June.

Source: AP

