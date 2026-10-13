France braces for fresh nationwide student demonstrations

PARIS: France readied on Tuesday (Oct 13) for fresh nationwide demonstrations supporting students who have been protesting poor classroom conditions for weeks, with authorities and participants wary of further violence.

The mobilisation, backed by unions and the far-left opposition party France Unbowed, was to include a march through Paris starting at 1200 GMT (8pm, Singapore time), along with marches in other cities.

It follows demonstrations on Thursday that saw more than 70,000 people take to the streets across France, with about 500 people arrested.

French authorities had been hoping that the student protest movement that started in late September was starting to ease, ahead of half-term holidays. The protests have seen students pile up dumpsters and other obstacles to block access to high schools, with clashes occasionally breaking out with police.

On Monday, only 130 of France's 3,700 lycees were closed, according to the education ministry, though it stated that, while "the number of school closures is falling ... the violence is intensifying".

In an incident seemingly unrelated to the protests, police arrested a 14-year-old on Monday near Marseille after a middle school headmaster and a teacher were shot with a hunting rifle, wounding both.

The education ministry said eight members of teaching staff were injured on Monday, mostly in the Paris region and the cities of Bordeaux and Lyon, in relation to the protests. Its tally did not include the shooting, which police were treating as a separate case.