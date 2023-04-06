France braces for new protests after pensions deadlock

PARIS: France on Thursday (Apr 6) braced for another day of protests and strikes to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform after talks between the government and unions ended in deadlock.

There have been signs that the two-and-a-half-month protest movement is starting to lose some momentum and unions will be hoping for a mass turnout on the 11th day of action since January.

All sides in the standoff are awaiting the verdict on Apr 14 over the reform from France's Constitutional Council, which has the power to strike out some or even all of the legislation.

Macron, currently out of the country on a visit to China, is facing the biggest challenge of his second term over his flagship pension overhaul, which includes hiking the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

Protests descended into violent unrest after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Mar 16 invoked a controversial executive power to ram the bill through parliament without a vote.

Unions said a meeting with Borne on Wednesday made no progress after she refused to discuss going back on the minimum retirement age of 64.

"It's clearly a failure when the prime minister won't even allow a way into that discussion," said Cyril Chabanier, speaking on behalf of the country's eight main unions after they walked out barely an hour into the talks.

It was the first such gathering between the two sides since the government presented the contentious pensions bill in January.

Despite refusing to budge on the issue, Borne said she would not move forward with any other labour topics "without social partners".

"NO OTHER WAY OUT"

"We are experiencing a grave democratic crisis," said Laurent Berger, head of the centrist CFDT union.

Macron is on a visit to China for the rest of the week, where an aide denied there was a "democratic crisis" in France given that the pension change was in Macron's manifesto during presidential elections last year.

"You can't speak of a democratic crisis when the bill has been enacted, explained to the public and the government is taking responsibility for it," said the aide, asking not to be named.

Union chiefs called for French people to take to the streets and strike en masse on Thursday.

However, turnout in the previous round of strikes and protests last Tuesday was down on the week earlier. A record number of people, more than 1.2 million, marched against the reform nationwide on Mar 7.