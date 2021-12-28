Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus

France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

28 Dec 2021 08:17PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France will pay intensive care nurses an extra 100 euros per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday (Dec 28).

"This is about improving attractiveness, training, qualification, working conditions in intensive care units, acknowledging the skills of those who work there," Castex said during a visit to an intensive care unit in Creteil, near Paris.

The bonus comes ahead of a broader set of measures that will be unveiled next week by Health Minister Olivier Veran to stem shortages of staff on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen a record number of cases surge in France, putting extra pressure on intensive care units in public hospitals.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

France COVID-19 Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us