France's biggest trial to open over November 2015 attacks

Another focus of the trial will be on how the squad of killers managed to come undetected into France, allegedly using the flow of migrants from Islamic State-controlled regions of Syria as cover.

Fourteen of the accused - who face a range of charges from providing logistical support, to planning and weapons offences - are expected to be present in court.

Six more suspects are being tried in absentia. Five of them are presumed dead, mainly in air strikes in Syria, including French jihadist brothers Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain.

The alleged coordinator, Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was killed by French police northeast of Paris five days after the attacks.

CROSSED FROM SYRIA

The horror was unleashed late on the night of Friday November 13 when jihadists set off suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium where President Hollande was in the crowd watching France play Germany at football.

A single person was killed there, 63-year-old Portuguese driver Manuel Colaco Dias.

A group of Islamist gunmen, including Abdeslam's brother Brahim, then indiscriminately opened fire from a car on half a dozen restaurants in the trendy 10th and 11th districts of the capital which were packed with people winding down on the balmy autumn evening.

The massacre culminated at the Bataclan music venue where Californian group Eagles of Death Metal were performing to a packed house.

Three jihadists stormed in as the band was playing the number Kiss the Devil. A total of 90 people lost their lives there.

Hollande, facing another terror crisis just 10 months after gunmen attacked the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, ordered borders closed and declared a state of emergency, a first since the Algerian War more than half a century earlier.