Heaps of garbage in Paris streets become protest symbol

PARIS: Garbage. Heaps, mounds and piles of it are growing daily - and in some places standing higher than a human being.

A strike by Paris garbage collectors, which begins its 16th day on Tuesday (Mar 21), is taking a toll on the renowned aesthetics of the French capital, a veritable blight on the City of Light.

“I prefer Chanel to the stink,” joked Vincent Salazar, a 62-year-old artistic consultant who lives in a tony Left Bank neighbourhood. A pile of garbage sits at the corner of his building overlooking the Luxembourg Gardens.

“I’ve seen rats,” he said.

But like many nonchalant and strike-hardened Parisians, Salazar doesn’t mind.

“I’m fortunate to live here, but I’m 200 per cent behind these guys,” Salazar said. “They're smelling it all day long,” he said, though “it” wasn't precisely the word he used. "They should get early retirement.”

He is among the majority of French who, polls show, oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the retirement age by two years, from 62 to 64 for most and from 57 to 59 for garbage collectors.