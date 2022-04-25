Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Paris officers shoot and kill 2 in car: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Paris officers shoot and kill 2 in car: Police

Paris officers shoot and kill 2 in car: Police

Police officers investigate the car driven by two people who were shot by police in Paris on Apr 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)

25 Apr 2022 08:05AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 08:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Police in central Paris opened fire on a car that was hurtling towards them, killing two people inside, a police source told AFP on the evening of the French election.

The vehicle was driving against the flow of traffic on the Pont Neuf when it sped towards the officers, who opened fire, according to the same police source.

Two of the vehicle's occupants were killed and a third was injured, said the source.

A large police presence was at the scene in the heart of the capital, according to an AFP journalist.

The Paris public prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, arrived around 1.30am.

An investigation has been launched for "attempted voluntary manslaughter on persons in charge of public authority".

The incident came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron won re-election, defeating challenger Marine Le Pen in a race that saw the far-right come its closest yet to taking power.

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

France Paris shooting

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us