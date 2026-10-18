'Record' 855 people arrested over Paris protest violence

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} } #block-liveblinker{display:none !important;} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plasterarticleadsoverflowfix" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content29040c2a-3c68-4c70-a681-c6e3ea107129 clearfix" data-title="Plaster - Article ads overflow fix"> <div id="block-plasterarticleadsoverflowfix" data-title="Plaster - Article ads overflow fix" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content29040c2a-3c68-4c70-a681-c6e3ea107129 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plasterarticleadsoverflowfix { display: none; } .block-ad-displayside01-display .ad-entity-container .advertisement__container .celtra-ad-inline-host .celtra-banner { overflow: unset !important; } .block-ad-displayside01-display .ad-entity-container .advertisement__container .celtra-ad-inline-host .celtra-banner iframe { margin-top: 0; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastertiktokwidgetview" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content82dcc277-2c11-4eb6-88dc-cb90a1611bd6 clearfix" data-title="Plaster - Tiktok widget view"> <div id="block-plastertiktokwidgetview" data-title="Plaster - Tiktok widget view" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content82dcc277-2c11-4eb6-88dc-cb90a1611bd6 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastertiktokwidgetview { display: none; } .video-embed-field-provider-tiktok { display: block; max-width: 100%; min-height: 600px; margin-bottom: 25px; } .video-embed-field-provider-tiktok iframe { position: relative; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; min-height: 600px; } .video-embed-field-provider-tiktok::after { display: none; } @media screen and (min-width: 720px) { .video-embed-field-provider-tiktok iframe { width: auto; } } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-tickarooliveblogfixdoublebulletpoints" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentdbaa6875-6b5f-4113-9c92-7734d6a651e8 clearfix" data-title="Tickaroo Liveblog fix double bulletpoints"> <div id="block-tickarooliveblogfixdoublebulletpoints" data-title="Tickaroo Liveblog fix double bulletpoints" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentdbaa6875-6b5f-4113-9c92-7734d6a651e8 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">/*body div .tik4-rich-text.tik4-rich-text ul { list-style-type: none; }*/ body div .tik4-meta__ts__time {font-size:1rem;} #block-tickarooliveblogfixdoublebulletpoints{display:none!important;} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plasterfullscreenfixforwidescreencnab360" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentfc7b16c3-f1ed-486f-818a-0ff36b838346 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster] Fullscreen fix for widescreen CNAB-360"> <div id="block-plasterfullscreenfixforwidescreencnab360" data-title="[Plaster] Fullscreen fix for widescreen CNAB-360" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentfc7b16c3-f1ed-486f-818a-0ff36b838346 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">.video-js.vjs-fullscreen:not(.vjs-ios-native-fs){padding-bottom:0 !important;} #block-plasterfullscreenfixforwidescreencnab360{display:none !important;} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plasterincreasemarginpaddingforimagecaptionsinfullwidthlayout" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content55065efc-bcd8-4eb4-94e6-ffcc2e23bf0f clearfix" data-title="[Plaster] Increase margin padding for image captions in full width layout "> <div id="block-plasterincreasemarginpaddingforimagecaptionsinfullwidthlayout" data-title="[Plaster] Increase margin padding for image captions in full width layout " class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content55065efc-bcd8-4eb4-94e6-ffcc2e23bf0f clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plasterincreasemarginpaddingforimagecaptionsinfullwidthlayout { display: none; } </style> <style type="text/css">.paragraph, .text-long p {margin: 8px 0 28px; !important} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastermakeh3smalleroc14025" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentdcc5acc3-abe8-4dc3-8a42-d97ea64fd68c clearfix" data-title="[Plaster] Make H3 smaller OC14025"> <div id="block-plastermakeh3smalleroc14025" data-title="[Plaster] Make H3 smaller OC14025" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentdcc5acc3-abe8-4dc3-8a42-d97ea64fd68c clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">@media(min-width:920px){ body .text-long h2 {font-size:24px;} body .text-long h3 {font-size:21.5px;} body .text-long h4 {font-size:19.5px;} body .text-long h5 {font-size:18px;} } #block-plastermakeh3smalleroc14025{display:none !important;} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercopyrightcolor" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentd50b2069-f15d-49a5-ae03-1482e31eff8d clearfix" data-title="[Plaster] copyright color"> <div id="block-plastercopyrightcolor" data-title="[Plaster] copyright color" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentd50b2069-f15d-49a5-ae03-1482e31eff8d clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">body .block-copyright-block *{color:white} #block-plastercopyrightcolor{display:none !important;} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plasterhideimagewordinfullwidthlayout" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content1b8c55d7-cb58-4000-b850-c87bc520171b clearfix" data-title="[plaster] hide image word in full-width layout"> <div id="block-plasterhideimagewordinfullwidthlayout" data-title="[plaster] hide image word in full-width layout" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content1b8c55d7-cb58-4000-b850-c87bc520171b clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plasterhideimagewordinfullwidthlayout {display: none;} </style> <style type="text/css">#block-mc-cna-theme-mainpagecontent > article > div.content > div:nth-child(4) > div > section.block.block-layout-builder.block-field-blocknodearticlefield-content.clearfix > div > div:nth-child(2) > div > div:nth-child(2) > div:nth-child(1):after {display: none; !important} </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-ssocookieplaster" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentf88fe95c-76f3-493b-b4ea-c38a4c7345d4 clearfix" data-title="SSo Cookie plaster"> <div id="block-ssocookieplaster" data-title="SSo Cookie plaster" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentf88fe95c-76f3-493b-b4ea-c38a4c7345d4 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><script type="text/javascript"> (async () => { await new Promise(async (jqueryPromiseRes) => { while (!window.jQuery) { // Repeat loop until jquery loads await new Promise((timeoutRes) => { setTimeout(() => { timeoutRes(true); }, 100); }) } jqueryPromiseRes(true); }); const $ = window.jQuery; $(document).ready(function() { var local_sso_token = localStorage.getItem("sso_token"); if (local_sso_token == 'undefined') { localStorage.removeItem("sso_token"); } if ( typeof local_sso_token != 'string') { localStorage.removeItem("sso_token"); } if (local_sso_token === '[object Object]') { localStorage.removeItem("sso_token"); } var local_sso_session = Cookies.get("sso_session_id"); if (typeof local_sso_session === 'undefined') { localStorage.removeItem("sso_token"); } }); })(); </script> <style type="text/css">#block-ssocookieplaster, #block-mc-today-theme-ssocookieplaster { display: none; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plasterfixforlogodisappearing" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content4f115df0-d392-4eda-adb0-f26524e6c75f clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-3567] - Fix for logo disappearing"> <div id="block-plasterfixforlogodisappearing" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-3567] - Fix for logo disappearing" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content4f115df0-d392-4eda-adb0-f26524e6c75f clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plasterfixforlogodisappearing {display: none !important;} @media (min-width: 920px) { .header .logo__image { height: 60px; } } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercountrycodeupdateforinternational" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentb3c1bf90-354b-4a1c-a0a7-080e356a0db3 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster] - Country code update for International"> <div id="block-plastercountrycodeupdateforinternational" data-title="[Plaster] - Country code update for International" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentb3c1bf90-354b-4a1c-a0a7-080e356a0db3 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><script type="text/javascript"> (async () => { await new Promise(async (jqueryPromiseRes) => { while (!window.jQuery || !window.jQuery.cookie || !window.jQuery.removeCookie) { // Repeat loop until jquery and libraries loads await new Promise((timeoutRes) => { setTimeout(() => { timeoutRes(true); }, 100); }) } jqueryPromiseRes(true); }); const $ = window.jQuery; $(document).ready(function() { if ($.cookie('country_code') === 'IN') { $.cookie('country_code', 'INTERNATIONAL', { path: '/' }); $.removeCookie('country_code', { path: '/' }); } }); })(); </script> <style type="text/css">#block-plastercountrycodeupdateforinternational { display: none; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab4755fixyoutubevideosui" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content502b0b45-2ec0-4ef0-8114-d2d497da8518 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-4755] Fix YouTube videos UI"> <div id="block-plastercnab4755fixyoutubevideosui" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-4755] Fix YouTube videos UI" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content502b0b45-2ec0-4ef0-8114-d2d497da8518 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab4755fixyoutubevideosui { display: none; } .social-media .video-embed-field-provider-youtube.video-embed-field-responsive-video { position: relative; aspect-ratio: 16 / 9; } .social-media .video-embed-field-provider-youtube.video-embed-field-responsive-video iframe[src^="https://www.youtube.com"] { position: absolute; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastertopstoriesspace" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content982b9464-d890-4619-b947-cc48504d501f clearfix" data-title="[Plaster] Top Stories Space"> <div id="block-plastertopstoriesspace" data-title="[Plaster] Top Stories Space" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content982b9464-d890-4619-b947-cc48504d501f clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">.dynamic-list--top-stories-primary .feature-card .video-wrapper { margin: 20px 0 -90px; } #block-plastertopstoriesspace{ display: none; } @media (min-width: 920px) { .dynamic-list--top-stories-primary .feature-card .video-wrapper { margin: 20px 0 -152px; } } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-cnab10276addgooglepreferredsourcesbutton" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-content4b782417-8fb4-4210-9b3c-62d0d5ee221c clearfix" data-title="CNAB-10276: Add Google Preferred sources button"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><style> .google-preferred__button-wrapper { display: inline-block; } </style></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plasterticketnotoupdatedsmartoctoimplementation" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-content0dbb3cb0-e2da-4481-bf1b-22f8ee60b6af clearfix" data-title="[Plaster-Ticket-no-to-updated]: Smartocto Implementation"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><script>window.tentacles = {apiToken: '8dytoqu32s4oo0dejzyfnm9jbcqbd6zv', pageType: "article"};</script> <script src="https://tentacles.smartocto.com/ten/tentacle.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> (function (w, d) { 'use strict'; /* ---------- SITE CONFIG (adjust per property) ---------- */ var CFG = { domainId: '30530', mainContentSelector: '.article-body, [itemprop="articleBody"], article', // first match wins articleBundles: ['article', 'video', 'podcast'], // Drupal node types treated as articles paywallSelector: '.paywall, [data-paywall]', // presence => access_level "paid" genericAuthors: ['CNA'], // dropped when real bylines exist tzOffset: '+08:00', // pubdate is always emitted in this offset debug: /[?&]octo_debug=1/.test(w.location.search) || !!w.__octoDryRun, dryRun: !!w.__octoDryRun // set window.__octoDryRun = true in console to build _ain without loading the tracker }; /* ---------- helpers ---------- */ function meta(name) { var el = d.querySelector('meta[property="' + name + '"], meta[name="' + name + '"]'); return el ? (el.getAttribute('content') || '').trim() : ''; } function metaAll(name) { var out = []; d.querySelectorAll('meta[property="' + name + '"], meta[name="' + name + '"]').forEach(function (el) { var v = (el.getAttribute('content') || '').trim(); if (v) out.push(v); }); return out; } function toList(v) { if (!v) return []; if (Array.isArray(v)) return v.reduce(function (a, x) { return a.concat(toList(x)); }, []); if (typeof v === 'object') return v.name ? [String(v.name).trim()] : []; return String(v).split(',').map(function (s) { return s.trim(); }).filter(Boolean); } function uniqJoin(arr) { var seen = {}, out = []; arr.forEach(function (x) { var k = x.toLowerCase(); if (!seen[k]) { seen[k] = 1; out.push(x); } }); return out.join(','); } // Normalise any date to YYYY-MM-DDTHH:MM:SS+hh:mm in CFG.tzOffset function isoDate(v) { if (!v) return ''; v = String(v).trim(); function pad(n) { return ('0' + n).slice(-2); } // DD.MM.YYYY HH:MM (or / -) => treat as already local time var m = v.match(/^(\d{1,2})[.\/-](\d{1,2})[.\/-](\d{4})[ T](\d{1,2}):(\d{2})(?::(\d{2}))?/); if (m) return m[3] + '-' + pad(m[2]) + '-' + pad(m[1]) + 'T' + pad(m[4]) + ':' + m[5] + ':' + pad(m[6] || 0) + CFG.tzOffset; var t = Date.parse(v); if (isNaN(t)) return ''; var o = CFG.tzOffset.match(/([+-])(\d{2}):(\d{2})/); var offMin = (o[1] === '-' ? -1 : 1) * (parseInt(o[2], 10) * 60 + parseInt(o[3], 10)); return new Date(t + offMin * 60000).toISOString().slice(0, 19) + CFG.tzOffset; } function first() { for (var i = 0; i < arguments.length; i++) { if (arguments[i]) return arguments[i]; } return ''; } /* ---------- JSON-LD (Article / NewsArticle) ---------- */ function getJsonLd() { var types = ['LiveBlogPosting', 'NewsArticle', 'Article', 'ReportageNewsArticle', 'VideoObject', 'BlogPosting']; var found = null; d.querySelectorAll('script[type="application/ld+json"]').forEach(function (s) { if (found) return; try { var j = JSON.parse(s.textContent); var nodes = [].concat(j['@graph'] || j); nodes.forEach(function (n) { if (found || !n) return; var t = [].concat(n['@type'] || []); if (t.some(function (x) { return types.indexOf(x) > -1; })) found = n; }); } catch (e) { /* ignore malformed JSON-LD */ } }); return found || {}; } /* ---------- Drupal context ---------- */ function getDrupal() { var ds = w.drupalSettings || {}; var path = (ds.path && ds.path.currentPath) || ''; var m = path.match(/^node\/(\d+)/); var bodyCls = d.body ? d.body.className : ''; var bundle = (bodyCls.match(/page-node-type-([\w-]+)|page__([\w-]+)/) || []).slice(1).filter(Boolean)[0] || ''; var uid = ds.user && ds.user.uid; return { nid: m ? m[1] : '', bundle: bundle, isFront: !!(ds.path && ds.path.isFront), loggedIn: uid !== undefined && String(uid) !== '0' }; } /* ---------- GTM dataLayer (if the site already pushes page vars) ---------- */ function getDataLayer() { var out = {}; (w.dataLayer || []).forEach(function (e) { if (e && typeof e === 'object' && !e.event && !('0' in e)) { // skip gtag() command arrays Object.keys(e).forEach(function (k) { out[k] = e[k]; }); } }); return out; } /* ---------- maincontent: CSS selector smartocto uses for scroll position (sp) ---------- */ function findMain() { // 1. configured selectors, first match wins var sel = ''; CFG.mainContentSelector.split(',').some(function (s) { s = s.trim(); if (s && d.querySelector(s)) { sel = s; return true; } return false; }); if (sel) return sel; // 2. auto-detect: Drupal layout-builder field block with the most text var best = null, bestLen = 0; d.querySelectorAll('[class*="block-field-blocknode"]').forEach(function (el) { var len = (el.innerText || el.textContent || '').length; if (len > bestLen) { best = el; bestLen = len; } }); if (best) { var cls = [].filter.call(best.classList, function (c) { return /^block-field-blocknode/.test(c); })[0]; if (cls && d.querySelector('.' + cls) === best) return '.' + cls; } // 3. generic fallbacks so sp is never undefined var fb = ['article', 'main', '[role="main"]']; for (var i = 0; i < fb.length; i++) { if (d.querySelector(fb[i])) return fb[i]; } return 'body'; } /* ---------- build _ain ---------- */ function build() { var ld = getJsonLd(), dr = getDrupal(), dl = getDataLayer(); var canonical = d.querySelector('link[rel="canonical"]'); var isArticle = !!(ld.headline || /^article$/i.test(meta('og:type')) || /^article$/i.test(meta('cXenseParse:pageclass')) || CFG.articleBundles.indexOf(dr.bundle) > -1); var isLive = [].concat(ld['@type'] || []).indexOf('LiveBlogPosting') > -1; // Bylines: top-level + cXense + (live blog) every update's author; drop generic "CNA" if real names exist var authorList = toList(ld.author).concat(metaAll('author'), metaAll('cXenseParse:author'), toList(dl.author)); if (isLive) (ld.liveBlogUpdate || []).forEach(function (u) { authorList = authorList.concat(toList(u.author)); }); var realAuthors = authorList.filter(function (a) { return CFG.genericAuthors.indexOf(a) === -1; }); if (realAuthors.length) authorList = realAuthors; var pageType = isArticle ? 'article' : dr.isFront ? 'home' : (dr.bundle || d.body.classList.contains('path-taxonomy')) ? 'section' : 'other'; var mainSel = isArticle ? findMain() : ''; return { id: CFG.domainId, access_level: isArticle ? (d.querySelector(CFG.paywallSelector) ? 'paid' : 'free') : '', article_type: isArticle ? (isLive ? 'liveblog' : first(meta('cXenseParse:mdc-contenttype'), dl.articleType, dl.contentType, dr.bundle, 'article')) : '', authors: isArticle ? uniqJoin(authorList) : '', maincontent: mainSel, page_type: pageType, postid: isArticle ? first(dr.nid, meta('cXenseParse:articleid'), dl.articleId, dl.contentId, ld.identifier) : '', pubdate: isArticle ? isoDate(first(ld.datePublished, meta('article:published_time'), meta('cXenseParse:recs:publishtime'), dl.publishDate)) : '', reader_type: dr.loggedIn ? 'registered' : 'anonymous', sections: uniqJoin(toList(ld.articleSection).concat(metaAll('article:section'), metaAll('cXenseParse:mdc-context'), toList(dl.section))), tags: isArticle ? uniqJoin(toList(ld.keywords).concat(metaAll('article:tag'), toList(meta('keywords')), metaAll('cXenseParse:mdc-keywords'), toList(dl.tags))) : '', title: first(ld.headline, meta('og:title'), d.title), url: first(canonical && canonical.href, meta('og:url'), w.location.href.split('#')[0]) }; } /* ---------- load tracker AFTER config is ready ---------- */ function init() { try { w._ain = build(); } catch (e) { w._ain = { id: CFG.domainId, url: w.location.href }; } if (CFG.debug && w.console) console.table(w._ain); if (CFG.dryRun) return; var sf = d.createElement('script'); sf.type = 'text/javascript'; sf.async = true; sf.src = 'https://tracker.smartocto.com/insights.js'; var t = d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; t.parentNode.insertBefore(sf, t); } if (d.readyState === 'loading') d.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', init); else init(); })(window, document); </script></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-fixentitybrowserreopeningonlayoutbuilder" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-contentc6e8d97a-8733-4930-92b8-b83c0d97709c clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-0000] Fix entity browser reopening on layout builder"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><script> (() => { const bindEntityBrowserButton = (dialog) => { if (dialog.id !== 'layout-builder-modal') { return; } const button = dialog.querySelector( 'input[data-uuid][name$="entity_browser_entity_browser"]', ); const form = button?.closest('form'); if (!button || !form) { return; } const alreadyBound = Drupal.ajax.instances.some( (instance) => instance && instance.element === button, ); if (alreadyBound) { return; } const url = new URL(form.action, window.location.origin); url.searchParams.set('_wrapper_format', 'drupal_dialog'); url.searchParams.set('ajax_form', '1'); Drupal.ajax({ base: button.id, element: button, event: 'click', url: url.toString(), httpMethod: 'POST', dialogType: 'ajax', submit: { _triggering_element_name: button.name, _triggering_element_value: button.value, }, }); }; window.addEventListener('dialog:aftercreate', (event) => { bindEntityBrowserButton(event.target); }); const activeDialog = document.querySelector('#layout-builder-modal'); if (activeDialog) { bindEntityBrowserButton(activeDialog); } })(); </script></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plastercnab0000plasterfixforsponsorlogolink" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-contentcd4e1c37-02d0-4bf0-b637-1309741672eb clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-0000] Plaster fix for sponsor logo link"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><script> document.querySelectorAll('.block-mc-content-share-bookmark div a').forEach(function(el) { el.href = el.href.replace(/&/g, '&'); }); </script></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plastercnab10790" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-contentaf7a0af9-0e0c-4ab5-89b7-89079e3247b5 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-10790] menu is broken when clicking All menu"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><style> body.page__article:not(.body-overlay) .header--sticky .header__secondary { height: auto !important; } </style></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plastercnab11773fixstretchedmediareleaselogoimages" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-content4bac6542-e1eb-4179-bad9-d5f770edabe9 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-11773] Fix stretched media release logo images"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css"> .page__article article[categoryurl="/media-releases"] section.block-field-blocknodearticlefield-content .text img, .page__article article[categoryurl="/media-releases"] section.block-field-blocknodearticlefield-content .text-long img { width: unset; } </style></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plastercnab12055revertbrandstudioheroimageheight" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-content47c7bb65-068f-4bdb-a964-1500699f834f clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-12055] Revert brand studio hero image height"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css"> .page__article.brand-studio-pages section.block.detail-hero-media.block-mc-hero-emphasis figure.block-hero-emphasis img { height: 50vh; } @media (min-width: 920px) { .page__article.brand-studio-pages section.block.detail-hero-media.block-mc-hero-emphasis figure.block-hero-emphasis img { height: 80vh; } } </style></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plastercnab12639removemaxheightfrommegamenu" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-content390638ce-24c7-4d86-b3db-3026008a82aa clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-12639] Remove max-height from mega menu"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css"> .cnar-secondary-menu-wrapper { max-height: unset; } </style></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plastercnab14813" class="block-type--paragraph_content view-mode--default block--type-paragraph-content block--view-mode-default block block-block-content block-block-content31a2babe-5d1c-409a-a445-d1822e1b9c89 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-14813] Center align embed iframes on Brand Studio pages"> <div> <div> <div class="embed"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css"> .brand-studio-pages .embed .text-long:has(iframe[src*="youtube"]) { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; flex-direction: column; } .brand-studio-pages .embed .text-long iframe[src*="youtube"] { max-width: 100%; height: auto; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> (() => { document.querySelectorAll('.brand-studio-pages .embed .text-long iframe[src*="youtube"]').forEach((iframe) => { iframe.style.aspectRatio = `${iframe.getAttribute('width')} / ${iframe.getAttribute('height')}`; }); })(); </script></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab5276emptyspaceaboveadvertisement" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentce23a8da-56e1-4d1d-81c7-7c1d4c5b3425 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5276] Empty space above advertisement"> <div id="block-plastercnab5276emptyspaceaboveadvertisement" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5276] Empty space above advertisement" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentce23a8da-56e1-4d1d-81c7-7c1d4c5b3425 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab5276emptyspaceaboveadvertisement { display: none; } .taxonomy-term-view-page section[class*="block-ad-displayleaderboard-"] { margin-top: 0 !important; } </style> <script> (async () => { await new Promise(async (jqueryPromiseRes) => { while (!window.jQuery) { // Repeat loop until jquery loads await new Promise((timeoutRes) => { setTimeout(() => { timeoutRes(true); }, 100); }) } jqueryPromiseRes(true); }); const $ = window.jQuery; $(document).ready(function(){ const hasVevInteractive = $('script[src^="https://embed.vev.page"]').length > 0; const hasCnaInteractive = $('iframe[src^="https://infographics.channelnewsasia.com/interactive"]').length > 0; if (!hasVevInteractive && !hasCnaInteractive && $('.header:not(.show-editionmenu-mobile)').length > 0) { $('.main').css('margin-top', '140px'); } }); })(); </script></div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab5348fixportraityoutubevideos" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content8573c132-55f8-4aa8-bdc5-662f9f789eea clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5348] Fix Portrait YouTube Videos"> <div id="block-plastercnab5348fixportraityoutubevideos" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5348] Fix Portrait YouTube Videos" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content8573c132-55f8-4aa8-bdc5-662f9f789eea clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab5348fixportraityoutubevideos { display: none; } </style> <script> const cnab5348Observer = new MutationObserver(() => { document.querySelectorAll('iframe[src^="https://www.youtube.com/embed"]').forEach((embedYoutubeIframe) => { const iframeWidth = Number(embedYoutubeIframe.width); const iframeHeight = Number(embedYoutubeIframe.height); const isPortraitVideo = iframeWidth < iframeHeight; if (isPortraitVideo) { embedYoutubeIframe.style.width = `min(${embedYoutubeIframe.width}px, 100%)`; embedYoutubeIframe.style.aspectRatio = '9 / 16'; } }); }); cnab5348Observer.observe(document.querySelector('.main-content'), { childList: true, subtree: true, }); </script></div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab5412fixallsectionmodaltwittericon" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content87c03c5b-b725-47ae-952c-e4dc27a970a7 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5412] Fix all section modal Twitter icon"> <div id="block-plastercnab5412fixallsectionmodaltwittericon" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5412] Fix all section modal Twitter icon" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content87c03c5b-b725-47ae-952c-e4dc27a970a7 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab5412fixallsectionmodaltwittericon { display: none; } #all-section-menu-modal .social-menu__icon--twitter { -webkit-filter: invert(100%); filter: invert(100%); } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab5425" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content88710226-8181-4ee7-b230-ab7e325e75fa clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5425] Prevent blank page upon initial deployment of customisable menus"> <div id="block-plastercnab5425" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-5425] Prevent blank page upon initial deployment of customisable menus" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content88710226-8181-4ee7-b230-ab7e325e75fa clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">html.is-loading-editions { visibility: visible !important; opacity: 1 !important; overflow: unset !important; } #block-plastercnab5425 { display: none; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab6119cnamainhideextraarticleads" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content63db740e-4135-472e-8aeb-515a99181dfe clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-6119] CNA Main Hide Extra Article Ads"> <div id="block-plastercnab6119cnamainhideextraarticleads" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-6119] CNA Main Hide Extra Article Ads" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content63db740e-4135-472e-8aeb-515a99181dfe clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab6119cnamainhideextraarticleads { display: none !important; } </style> <style type="text/css">section.block-ad-entity[class*='block-ad-displaytoday'] { display: none !important; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab6563fixttsstyles" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contente7735eb9-063e-40f4-84db-64fdc246ac1d clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-6563] Fix TTS styles"> <div id="block-plastercnab6563fixttsstyles" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-6563] Fix TTS styles" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contente7735eb9-063e-40f4-84db-64fdc246ac1d clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab6563fixttsstyles { display: none; } .mc-text-to-speech-wrapper { --tts-player-text-color: #000; --tts-caption-color: #000; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab6564fixfastblockalignment" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content379fc214-3c74-4eea-8f64-cf7c13dbaa1c clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-6564] Fix FAST block alignment"> <div id="block-plastercnab6564fixfastblockalignment" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-6564] Fix FAST block alignment" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content379fc214-3c74-4eea-8f64-cf7c13dbaa1c clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab6564fixfastblockalignment, #block-plastercnab6564fixfastblockalignment-2 { display: none; } .mc-fast-button { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; --mc-fast-button-block-margin: 0 0 25px 0; } @media (min-width: 720px) and (max-width: 919px) { section.block-mc-content-share-bookmark { max-width: 697px; margin-right: auto !important; margin-left: auto !important; } } @media (min-width: 920px) { .mc-fast-button { --mc-fast-button-block-margin: 0 0 40px 0; } } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab7298addpagenameforanalytics" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content6bf3bd7f-8b4b-4d4a-8b7b-d841494f0052 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-7298] Add page name for analytics"> <div id="block-plastercnab7298addpagenameforanalytics" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-7298] Add page name for analytics" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content6bf3bd7f-8b4b-4d4a-8b7b-d841494f0052 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab7298addpagenameforanalytics { display: none; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> (async () => { try { await new Promise(async (jqueryPromiseRes) => { let timeoutDelay = 100; while (!window.jQuery && (timeoutDelay < (10 * 1000))) { // Repeat loop until jquery loads, or until timeout delay reaches 10s await new Promise((timeoutRes) => { setTimeout(() => { timeoutRes(true); }, timeoutDelay); }); timeoutDelay = timeoutDelay * 1.5; } jqueryPromiseRes(true); }); const $ = window.jQuery; $(document).ready(function() { window.pageNameforAnalytics = window.pageNameforAnalytics || "sg:cna:online"; }); } catch (e) { console.error(e); } })(); </script></div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab7401addantiscampolicyinthefooter" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content8d1b0525-0c61-43a8-8f06-3eec7fb4aa0c clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-7401] Add 'Anti-scam Policy' in the footer"> <div id="block-plastercnab7401addantiscampolicyinthefooter" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-7401] Add 'Anti-scam Policy' in the footer" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content8d1b0525-0c61-43a8-8f06-3eec7fb4aa0c clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab7401addantiscampolicyinthefooter, #block-plastercnab7401addantiscampolicyinthefooter-2 { display: none; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> (async () => { try { await new Promise(async (jqueryPromiseRes) => { let timeoutDelay = 100; while (!window.jQuery && (timeoutDelay < (10 * 1000))) { // Repeat loop until jquery loads, or until timeout delay reaches 10s await new Promise((timeoutRes) => { setTimeout(() => { timeoutRes(true); }, timeoutDelay); }); timeoutDelay = timeoutDelay * 1.5; } jqueryPromiseRes(true); }); const $ = window.jQuery; $(document).ready(function() { let antiScamDivider = $("<span>").addClass("footer-copyright__divider").html("| "); let antiScamLink = $("<a>").attr("href", "https://www.mediacorp.sg/online-links-policy").text("Online Links Policy"); $(".footer-copyright__link").append(antiScamDivider).append(antiScamLink); }); } catch (e) { console.error(e); } })(); </script></div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab7410fixmisalignededitionmenu" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content843034aa-33e9-4f41-aa24-798f260b426d clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-7410] Fix misaligned edition menu"> <div id="block-plastercnab7410fixmisalignededitionmenu" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-7410] Fix misaligned edition menu" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content843034aa-33e9-4f41-aa24-798f260b426d clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab7410fixmisalignededitionmenu { display: none; } .profile-menu-nav { align-items: center; display: flex; } header:not(.header--sticky) .profile-menu-nav .inline-menu { margin-top: 0; } #block-editionmenu .edition-block__button { padding-bottom: 0; } @media (min-width: 920px) { /* Only for logged in user's sticky header */ .header--sticky .inline-menu:has(.inline-menu__item:nth-child(2)[style]) { margin-top: 15px; } } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab8120cnawebtitleandbriefalignmentissue" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content8f527f63-ccd7-48b7-9324-dc5876dead15 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-8120] [CNA/Web] Title and brief alignment issue"> <div id="block-plastercnab8120cnawebtitleandbriefalignmentissue" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-8120] [CNA/Web] Title and brief alignment issue" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-content8f527f63-ccd7-48b7-9324-dc5876dead15 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">#block-plastercnab8120cnawebtitleandbriefalignmentissue { display: none; } @media screen and (max-width: 719px) { /* body.skinner-ads .block-cna-today .card-object--lead-story .list-object--wrapper, body.skinner-ads .cna-top-story .card-object--lead-story .list-object--wrapper { margin-left: -10px; } */ body.skinner-ads .cna-top-story .card-object--lead-story .list-object__heading, body.skinner-ads .block-cna-today .card-object--lead-story .list-object__heading { margin-left: 10px; } } </style></div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-plastercnab8331whenthereisskinnerallmenuisbreaking" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentf13b2b28-8073-44bb-b7f4-def1b716f04d clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-8331] When there is skinner, All menu is breaking"> <div id="block-plastercnab8331whenthereisskinnerallmenuisbreaking" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-8331] When there is skinner, All menu is breaking" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentf13b2b28-8073-44bb-b7f4-def1b716f04d clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css">body.skinner-ads .cnar-secondary-menu-wrapper { width: auto; margin-left: 0; } #block-plastercnab8331whenthereisskinnerallmenuisbreaking { display: none; } </style> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-mc-cna-theme-plaster-cnab9127-newrelic-browserscript" class="block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentdc2787c4-d96a-4a6c-aa51-58f2dd0b59a8 clearfix" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-9127] Newrelic Browser script"> <div id="block-mc-cna-theme-plaster-cnab9127-newrelic-browserscript" data-title="[Plaster/CNAB-9127] Newrelic Browser script" class="markup markup--bottom-border block-type--interactive view-mode--full block--type-interactive block--view-mode-full block block-block-content block-block-contentdc2787c4-d96a-4a6c-aa51-58f2dd0b59a8 clearfix"> <div class="markup__content"> <div class="text-long"><style type="text/css"> #block-mc-cna-theme-plaster-cnab9127-newrelic-browserscript, #block-mc-today-theme-plastercnab9127newrelicbrowserscript { display: none; 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