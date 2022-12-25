Logo
Paris shooting suspect's custody lifted for health reasons: Prosecutor
Paris shooting suspect's custody lifted for health reasons: Prosecutor

Three were killed in the attack on the Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon. (Photo: AFP/Thomas SAMSON)

25 Dec 2022 03:16AM
PARIS: The custody of the 69-year-old man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris was lifted for health reasons on Saturday (Dec 24), and he was taken to a police psychiatric unit, the prosecutor said.

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," the Paris prosecutor said.

"The custody measure has therefore been lifted pending his presentation before an investigating judge when his state of health allows," it said, adding that investigations were continuing.

Source: AFP/ic

