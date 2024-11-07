French parliament approves Bill to rein in tourist rentals

PARIS: The French parliament on Thursday (Nov 7) approved a Bill aimed at tightening the regulation of tourist accommodation such as Airbnb to combat the shortage of affordable housing.

France is the second-largest market for Airbnb, with listings in more than 29,000 towns and cities in the country.

The National Assembly lower house adopted the legislation by a large majority, with the far right voting against.

The Bill - the result of a compromise between the two houses of French parliament - had been unanimously approved by the upper house Senate on Tuesday.

Airbnb said it regretted the new restrictions because of their impact on hosts, although it expected no major effect on its own business.

"We regret the inclusion of additional measures that will burden everyday families with additional tax costs and bureaucracy," the company said in a statement to AFP.

The legislation, which has been in the works since April 2023, aims to slash tax breaks for tourist properties in a bid to curb short-term rentals amid shortages of affordable housing.

The Bill's backers say that the boom in Airbnb-type rentals has contributed to encouraging speculation, and made access to conventional housing harder.

"Restoring the primary function of housing is our only goal," said Annaig Le Meur, one of the lawmakers behind the Bill.