Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France plans tighter social distancing rules, booster ramp-up to fight COVID-19 wave
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France plans tighter social distancing rules, booster ramp-up to fight COVID-19 wave

France plans tighter social distancing rules, booster ramp-up to fight COVID-19 wave

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a test-tube after administering a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

24 Nov 2021 09:31PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 09:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: The French government will announce new COVID-19 containment measures on Thursday (Nov 25) as the infection rate surges nationwide, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal said the government wants to avoid major curbs on public life, preferring to strengthen social distancing rules and speeding up its vaccination booster campaign. The government would also tighten health pass rules, he said.

The epidemic was likely to get worse in coming days, with the incidence rate - the number of infections per week per 100,000 people - set to rise above 200 in the next day or two.

"We must protect the French people by building on what we have, to save the end-of-year festivities and get through the winter as well as possible," Attal told a press conference.

France's health pass - which allows entry to cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas and other public places for people who are vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test - is a key reason why France is doing better than some of its neighbours, President Emmanuel Macron says.

Attal declined to comment on what measures Health Minister Olivier Veran may announce on Thursday, but the government is widely expected to follow the advice of health regulator HAS, which said on Friday that a third dose of the vaccine should be extended to everyone over the age of 40.

"While we see a significant increase in pressure on the hospital system in coming weeks, we think we can avoid being submerged, provided that we continue and increase our vaccination drive, social distancing and our use of the health pass," Attal added.

So far the third booster shot is only available for people older than 65 and the vulnerable, but from Dec 1 it will also become available those aged between 50 and 64. 

From Dec 15, people over 65 will also need to present proof of a COVID-19 booster shot in order for their health passes to remain valid.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

France COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us