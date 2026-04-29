France probes return of adult website linked to mass rape

"We will track them down, we will hound them, we will give them no respite."



Prior to the platform's re-emergence, the investigation into the Coco platform was "well advanced", according to a source with knowledge of the matter.



Isaac Steidl, the founder and manager of the Coco website, was in January 2025 charged with complicity in drug trafficking, possession and distribution of child pornography, corruption of a minor via the internet, and criminal conspiracy. He denies the charges.



His lawyer Julien Zanatta said he had "nothing to do" with the new website.



The platform has been at the centre of several criminal cases, including the high-profile rape trial.



Dominique Pelicot was sentenced in 2024 to 20 years in prison for aggravated rape, after he recruited dozens of strangers to rape his then-wife Gisele after drugging her in their home between 2011 and 2020.



He spoke to potential attackers on the website's chatroom called "A son insu" (literally, "Without his/her knowledge").