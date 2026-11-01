Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

PARIS: Clashes erupted in Paris and other French cities on Saturday (Oct 31) after hundreds of thousands of people staged a third weekend of protests over soaring living costs.

More than 500 people were arrested as police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse rioters on the sidelines of the demonstrations, where regular protesters marched in Halloween costumes.

While Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the marches had been largely orderly, he denounced the disorder, including an incident in Paris when a police officer was struck by a Molotov cocktail.

The interior ministry said late Saturday that police had arrested 565 people across the country. Four police officers and one gendarme had been injured in Paris, three of them burned by Molotov cocktails.

After a march on the outskirts of Paris in bright sunshine, clashes broke out between police and some demonstrators as the procession reached its final destination.

Dozens of masked people dressed in black used hammers to pry up paving stones and hurl them at police, AFP journalists saw. Police responded with tear gas and several baton charges.

The Paris police prefecture said that several hundred rioters had attacked security forces with projectiles.

Nunez pointed to an "extraordinary" level of violence from some protesters, blaming far-left extremist groups for attacks on security forces.

He described the throwing of a Molotov cocktail at a riot police officer in Paris as an "attempted murder", adding that the officer had escaped with minor injuries.

"We are fully prepared for those looking for confrontation tonight," he warned.