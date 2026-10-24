France boosts police presence, hoping to prevent repeat of riots

PARIS: France will deploy 70,000 police at nationwide protests on Saturday (Oct 24), Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday, looking to prevent a repeat of the violence and looting that shocked the country last weekend.

Elite security teams and heavily armed mobile squads will be mobilised alongside regular units in a show of force aimed at dispelling fears the government has lost control of the streets.

"We will be uncompromising with rioters, looters and all those who commit acts of violence," Nunez told reporters, adding that "ultra-left" groups had been urging activists online to target public buildings and unleash more lawlessness.

"We are not talking about a nice, friendly demonstration," Nunez said. "We are ready for tomorrow. We will be extremely vigilant, extremely firm, and we will let absolutely nothing pass."

SHOOTING SPREE NEAR PARIS ADDS TO TENSIONS

Anger over living costs and strained public services has drawn students, workers and unions onto the streets in recent weeks, but authorities say radical militants and bands of young looters have taken advantage of the dispute to sow chaos.

Some far-right politicians have blamed migrants and radical Islam for the turmoil. President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed such accusations.

Ratcheting up the tensions, a man opened fire from a car west of Paris on Friday, killing one person and wounding four others, including a 12-year-old girl.

"(It was) objectively a racist attack," said local mayor Ali Rabeh, blaming far-right rhetoric for inflaming tensions.

Police have authorised only one union demonstration in Paris on Saturday, rejecting requests for rallies lodged by France's main student union, UNEF, and the Yellow Vest movement, an anti-establishment force that first emerged in 2018.