France races to contain southern wildfire as heatwave intensifies across Europe

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-CABRERISSE, FRANCE: Firefighters in southern France worked on Thursday (August 7) to halt the country’s largest wildfire of the summer, which has claimed one life, injured more than a dozen, and scorched thousands of hectares of land.

Officials said the focus was on stabilising the blaze before weather conditions worsen later in the day. Around 2,000 firefighters remained deployed across the Aude department, where the fire began on Tuesday.

“The objective is to stabilise the fire,” said Christophe Magny, chief of the Aude department’s firefighter unit. “We have to remain cautious.”

Captain Jean-Marie Aversinq, a spokesman for France’s national fire service, said Thursday marked a “decisive day” in efforts to turn back the blaze. The next stage, he said, would be “flooding and treatment” of the affected areas.

Authorities said the fire had slowed overnight compared to earlier in the week, when it was spreading at a rate of about 1,000 hectares per hour. By Thursday morning, it had burned approximately 17,000 hectares.