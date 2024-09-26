France rape defendants reluctantly admit no consent

AVIGNON, France: Two defendants in a mass rape trial that has shocked France on Wednesday (Sep 25) reluctantly admitted they had raped a man's heavily sedated wife as they had not sought her consent.



The main defendant in the case, 71-year-old Dominique Pelicot, has confessed to administering sedatives to his wife to rape her and inviting strangers to join in the sexual abuse from 2011 to 2020.



Another 49 men have also been charged with rape or attempted rape of his wife Gisele Pelicot.

The hearings began in early September in the southern city of Avignon.



Gisele Pelicot, who is also 71 and has since divorced her husband, requested the case be heard in public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.