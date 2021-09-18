France recalls envoys in US, Australia over submarine deal

PARIS: France said on Friday (Sep 17) it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a US$40 billion deal to purchase French-designed submarines.



Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the rare decision taken by President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the seriousness of the event.

The United States said that it regrets France's decision and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries, a White House official said.

"I made it very clear, we had a lengthy dinner there in Paris, about our very significant concerns about the capabilities of conventional submarines to deal with the new strategic environment we're faced with," Morrison told 5aa Radio.

"I made it very clear that this was a matter that Australia would need to make a decision on in our national interest," he said.