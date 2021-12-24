France recommends COVID-19 booster jab 3 months after initial vaccines

PARIS: France on Friday (Dec 24) recommended that adults receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the guideline of five months to better fight the Omicron variant.

The recommendation was published by the country's HAS health authority, which advises the government in the fight against COVID-19.

It comes as cases are surging in France during the Christmas period due to Omicron, which spreads faster than any other variant seen so far.

The HAS also recommended that the booster roll-out be expanded to now include teenagers who are deemed to be at risk, days after France opened up the vaccination roll-out to children aged five and older.

It justified the cut to three months by citing studies showing that vaccines are 80 per cent effective for one to two months against the non-serious symptomatic forms of the Omicron variant, but lose their effectiveness more quickly than with the previous variants.

The effectiveness falls to just 34 per cent four months after vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, but the efficacy rose to 75 per cent two weeks after a booster dose, it said.

France on Thursday recorded 91,608 positive COVID-19 cases, a record since the start of the pandemic, exceeding the previous high seen in November 2020. However, record numbers of tests are being carried out, with 6.2 million in the past week.

President Emmanuel Macron has so far resisted imposing major new restrictions to battle the Omicron variant, unlike some other European countries, hoping that the booster programme will prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.