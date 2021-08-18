France registers more than 100 deaths from Covid in a day again

PARIS: France registered 111 deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals on Tuesday, the first time since June 1 that the daily toll was more than 100, health ministry data showed.

The new figures took the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic to 112,844.

The seven-day moving average of deaths increased to 72, from 66 on Monday and fewer than 20 per day at the end of July.

France also reported that there were 1,953 people in intensive care units with COVID-19.