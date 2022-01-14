Logo
France reports 305,322 new COVID-19 cases
France reports 305,322 new COVID-19 cases

A medical worker administers a nasal swab to a patient at the Theatre de Verdure transformed into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in Nice, France, on Jan 13, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

14 Jan 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 03:42AM)
PARIS: France reported 305,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a high of nearly 370,000 on Tuesday but the seven-day moving average of new cases continued rising to nearly 294,000, health ministry data showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by 46 to 3,939, marking the first fall in a month. France also reported a total of 99,318 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, up by 225.

Source: Reuters/ec

