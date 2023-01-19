Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

PARIS: French workers angry over proposed changes to retirement rules are halting high-speed trains, disrupting electricity supplies and taking to the streets Thursday (Jan 19) in a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency.

French workers would have to work longer before receiving a pension under the new rules – with the nominal retirement age rising from 62 to 64. In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.

Unions argue the pension overhaul threatens hard-fought rights, and propose a tax on the wealthy or more payroll contributions from employers to finance the pension system. Polls suggest most French people oppose the reform.

More than 200 rallies are expected around France on Thursday, including a large one in Paris involving all France’s unions.

Police unions opposed to the retirement reform are also taking part; those who aren’t protesting are bracing for potential violence if extremist groups join the demonstrations.