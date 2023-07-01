Riots rock France before funeral of teenager shot by police

PARIS: France was reeling on Saturday (Jul 1) from a fourth night of rioting as the family and friends of Nahel M, whose shooting by a police officer sparked the unrest, gathered for the teenager's funeral in the western Paris suburb where he died.

The government deployed 45,000 police and several armoured vehicles overnight to tackle the worst crisis of President Emmanuel Macron's leadership since the "Yellow Vest" protests which brought France to a standstill in late 2018.

France's interior ministry said that 1,311 people had been arrested, compared with 875 the previous night, in violence which it said on Twitter was "lower in intensity".

Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the French capital's Nanterre suburb, where bus traffic was still halted and the area quiet on a damp Saturday morning after more rioting overnight.

A group of around 30 young men who stood guard at the entrance to the funeral parlour in Nanterre asked people not to take pictures, a Reuters witness said.

"We aren't part of the family and didn't know Nahel, but we were very moved by what has happened in our town. So we wanted to express our condolences," one man among the mourners, who declined to give his name, told Reuters.

Nahel's death, caught on video, has reignited long-standing complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism. Macron had denied there is systemic racism inside French law enforcement agencies.

"If you have the wrong skin colour, the police are much more dangerous to you," said a young man, who also declined to be named, adding that he was a friend of Nahel's.