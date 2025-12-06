France investigates reports of drones over nuclear sub base

PARIS: French prosecutors are investigating after drones were suspected to have flown over a nuclear submarine base on the Atlantic coast late on Thursday (Dec 4), a prosecutor in charge of military affairs in the city of Rennes said on Friday.

Jean-Marie Blin, a military affairs prosecutor, said overflights had been reported from around 7pm (Friday, 2am, Singapore time) on Thursday in France until 1am (8am, Singapore time) on Friday morning, with the bulk of the sightings occurring during the first couple of hours.

He denied press reports that paramilitary police officers had fired at the suspected drones, but said they had taken "precautionary measures".

Drone flights, mostly of unknown origin, have been disrupting Europe's airspace in the past few months. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the incursions "hybrid warfare".

Russia regularly denies accusations that it is responsible.

The Ile Longue base in northwest France houses nuclear-powered submarines, according to the navy's website. Each is equipped with 16 ballistic missiles carrying several nuclear warheads.

Blin said the investigation was for now focused on verifying whether there really had been drones in the sky. "Some of the reports may be completely fanciful, others are much more serious."

He said the reports had come from different people on site, including gendarmes and military officers.