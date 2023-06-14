France says uncovers major disinformation campaign by Russia

PARIS: France on Tuesday (Jun 13) said it had uncovered a major Russian disinformation campaign which involved posting false news items disguised as articles by prominent media, in a "hybrid" war waged by Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Western states have been acutely concerned about an intensification of Russian-led disinformation campaigns, as Moscow seeks to influence public opinion across the world over the war in Ukraine.

"France condemns these actions unworthy of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

"The French authorities are working closely with their partners to defeat the hybrid warfare led by Russia," she added.

France has for several years sounded the alarm over alleged Russian disinformation campaigns in areas of Francophone Africa, particularly those where the Russian mercenary group Wagner has been active.

The campaign was carried out by "Russian actors" with "state entities or entities affiliated to the Russian state" then working to amplify its impact, according to Colonna.

"This campaign is based in particular on the creation of fake web pages impersonating national media and government sites as well as the creation of false accounts on social networks," she said.

"WON"T DETER FRANCE"

At least four French daily newspapers - Le Parisien, Le Figaro, Le Monde and 20 Minutes - were victims of the operation.

Other major media were also targeted, particularly German ones including Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Der Spiegel and Bild.

In its article on the campaign, Le Monde confirmed it had been one of the media organisations targeted and published one example of the false news articles.

"French minister supports murders of Russian troops in Ukraine," said the false headline, with the masthead and layout identical to that of Le Monde's actual website.

Le Monde's director Jerome Fenoglio denounced the "unfair and unacceptable methods" seeking to spread "elements of communication from the Kremlin".

The "intolerable" campaign was "aimed at misleading the general public about the reality of the war in Ukraine and the role of the Kremlin in this invasion", he wrote.