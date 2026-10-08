French mayor caught in tear gas while shielding student protesters from police

The wave of student protests, which began in Paris' marginalised suburbs, has been going on for more than two weeks and has exposed widespread public anger six months ahead of an election to replace French President Emmanuel Macron.

There have been more than 6,000 arrests and dozens of student injuries since the protests began. Rights groups and unions accuse the police ​of using heavy-handed tactics against minors, including the use of batons, tear gas and non-lethal flashball guns. Authorities say hundreds of police officers have also been injured, schools have been burned or ransacked, and teachers and members of the public have been attacked.

The town of Saint-Denis, where poverty levels are more than double the national average, was one of the first sites of student protests in late September over overcrowded and unsanitary classrooms, teacher shortages and unequal opportunities.

"Protests are not new here, they happen at every start of the academic year," Bagayoko said. "The Republican promise (of equality) - in particular for the working-class neighbourhoods, and also rural areas - is not respected."

He said the government should prioritise investing in education and levy heavier taxes on billionaires.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that the government would review demands made by students and present proposals at the end of October, but gave no details.

The government has suggested that LFI politicians were behind the protests, an accusation that Bagayoko dismissed as insulting to the young protesters.

A father of four, he said that "the high school children who were in the street could be my children ... it is my responsibility to be at their side".