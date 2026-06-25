France shuts down nuclear reactors in heatwave precaution

PARIS: France's main energy provider on Thursday (Jun 25) shut down two nuclear reactors as an environmental protection measure to avoid discharging too much hot water into rivers already warming in a record-breaking heatwave.

Power plants critical to the country's electricity production use river water to cool their reactors, which heats the water that is then released back into the river.

The EDF energy group on Thursday said it had temporarily shut down two reactors to comply with temperature limits of the rivers at the Nogent-sur-Seine power plant on the Seine river in northern France, and in Bugey on the Rhone near the southeastern city of Lyon.

The Nogent-sur-Seine plant had already reduced production in another reactor days earlier "to limit the temperature increase between the water withdrawn from the Seine and the water discharged back into it, thereby protecting aquatic plant and animal life".