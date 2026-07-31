France, Spain assess scorched terrain as new wildfires threaten other regions

PARIS: Greek firefighters faced another day of battling flames in high-risk conditions for new ignitions on Friday (Jul 31) as France and Spain hoped for reprieve from massive infernos that blackened swathes of terrain.

The unusual intensity of some of the fires across Europe underlines the increasing risk the continent faces as climate change parches vegetation and makes the emergencies more extreme, scientists say.

CRETE WINDS FAN FLAMES

Greek firefighters continued to battle a wildfire ravaging parts of the tourist island of Crete on Friday, although conditions had improved around the town of Rethymno, authorities said.

But the blaze "has not yet been contained, there are still many hotspots", a fire department spokesperson told AFP, after some 4,500 hectares had been scorched on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fires were also burning on the islands of Paros, Kalymnos and Andros in the Aegean Sea but "the situation is better", according to the fire service.

Many parts of the country, including the Athens region and parts of the Peloponnese, were still listed at a "very high" wildfire risk on Friday - the second-highest level on Greece's five-point scale.

UKRAINE SENDS HELP

Ukraine said it had dispatched a team of 70 rescuers and 15 specialised vehicles to help battle blazes in France that have sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing.

The prefect of Gironde, the French region worst hit by the fires, said Friday morning that while the massive fire was "contained within its perimeter", there remained "persistent active sectors".