Wildfires overwhelm exhausted firefighters in France and Spain

BORDEAUX: Fire crews in France and Spain battling unchecked wildfires that have forced more than 300,000 people to flee were overwhelmed on Sunday (Jul 26) as the unpredictable blazes advanced.

France's southwestern city of Bordeaux, at the heart of a region of vineyards, was under threat, with a major highway and train lines cut.

In Spain, more villages in the fire zone raging west of Madrid were emptied during the night - and a new front opened near the coastal city of Valencia.

France was faced with "a historic situation", Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said late on Saturday.

The fire in the southwest and resulting evacuation operation now rank among the biggest seen since World War II, authorities said, with more than 250,000 people ordered out of the danger zone.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on Sunday wrote on X that "the situation remains very unfavourable" for fires across France.

More than 5,200 firefighters, soldiers and gendarmes have been mobilised for the inferno in the Gironde region that was moving closer to Bordeaux.

Cestas - a village close to Bordeaux's southwestern edge - was "deserted" as it braced for flames, with only a few of its 17,000 residents resisting evacuation, its mayor Jerome Steffe told the BFMTV broadcaster.

"This fire is unpredictable and each time we think we've got on top of it unfortunately it surprises us in the worst possible way," he said.

"Right now, it's impossible to say where the fire will end up."