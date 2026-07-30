France firefighters hopeful, as Spain ends national emergency

LANTON, France: France firefighters on Thursday (Jul 30) were hopeful a massive forest fire was no longer spreading, as Spain lifted a state of emergency over wildfires near Madrid.

Europe has been gripped by successive heatwaves and a major drought this year, which scientists have attributed to human-caused climate change.

The neighbouring countries have battled some of the worst forest fires in living memory over the past week, burning vast areas and forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

In France, temperatures cooled near the wine capital of Bordeaux, raising hopes that an end was near for the fire in a seaside pine forest that has displaced 220,000 people and destroyed around 240 homes.

The regional firefighting service said they were "reasonably optimistic", after the fire that broke out a week ago had not progressed beyond 42,000 hectares - an area larger than the US city of Detroit - since the weekend.

"We've just reached a new threshold, a kind of tipping point," firefighting chief Marc Vermeulen said around midday, saying hotspots had dropped from six to three since the morning.