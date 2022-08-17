Violent storms hammer France after weeks of drought

MARSEILLE: The French weather service warned Wednesday (Aug 17) of flash flooding risks across much of the south, where a historic drought has parched the rugged Mediterranean hills, a day after fierce rainstorms lashed much of the country.

Alert levels remained in effect for five southern departments hit by storms overnight that dumped 2cm to 4cm of rain in less than an hour, with some areas reporting up to 7cm or 9cm.

With the ground hardened by this summer's extreme drought - July was the driest month recorded since 1961 - much of the rain could not be absorbed by the soil and instead overflowed into streams and roads.

No injuries were reported, but public transport was disrupted including in Paris, where videos of inundated metro stations swamped social media.