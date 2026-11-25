PARIS: Police in France have seriously injured dozens of protesters since student demonstrations grew into a wider movement, according to an AFP tally based on first-hand accounts, victims' lawyers and NGO records.

At least 31 people have been seriously injured by security forces since the protests began in September, 16 of them suffering permanent damage to an eye or the loss of a limb, according to the tally.

Authorities have not provided an official count of demonstrators injured, but by early November, France's internal police investigation service had opened more than 140 probes into alleged police brutality.

Rights groups have accused law enforcement of using unjustified force in charging crowds with batons and firing crowd-control grenades at demonstrators at close range.

But the interior ministry has said policing has been legal and proportionate.